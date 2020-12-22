 Skip to main content
Letters to Santa - Mrs.Beenken (2nd grade) - Forest City
Dear Santa,

My name is Cora. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1 Among us stuffed animal 2 siren head plush 3 rabbit I’ll set out cookies!

From,

Cora M.

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? I really want to see you in real life. How is Mrs. Claus? I’m doing good. Please can I have a Barbie camper and a Barbie house? I hope you have a good travel.

From,

Jordan

***

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeers? Thank you for the presents that you gave me last year. I want my mom to have a good year and my dad too. I want an Easy Bake oven please. My elf is grat she came on December frist. I love Christmas.

Love,

Aubree

***

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? Are the reindeer and elf’s doing good? How is the weather doing in the North Pole? I miss you. May I have a new phone? May I have leD lights? May I have adult coloring books?

Love,

Ryah

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Why can’t The Elf on the Shelf talk To us? How is rudolph? Thank you for the toys you got me last year! May I get 3 toys? If you are wondering what I want it is a brand new dog. Ples and thank you! Oh yeah can I get 2 more things? One of them is that everyone in my flamy can make it for cristmis. The last thing is dog toys for my puppy. Thank you!

Love,

Jayda

***

Dear Santa,

My family is having fun together. I would like new bedsheets for my bunkbed. I will leave cookies for you. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

Bye,

Ellie H.

***

Dear Santa,

How is it at the North Pole? Maybe you would say very cold. How is Mrs. Claus? And how are the reindeer? I hope every thing is good. I wish I could meet you. I do believe you are real and I really whant a Nintendo switch for christmas. Have a good time at the North pole.

From,

Ryder

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Can I please have a chromebook and a crane? Is your name Saint Nicholas?

Your old friend,

Cooper D.

***

Dear Santa,

How are you, the reindeer, and L the Elf? Thank you for the snow globes and the mask. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Brody

***

Dear Santa,

How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer? Thank you for That moped I got last year. May I please have a Barbie set? I hope you have a great Christmas!

Love,

Tatum

***

Dear Santa,

I am wondering how your reindeer are doing? Also, I am wondering how you and Mrs. Claus are doing? Is Rudolph with you? Is Rudolph with you? I hope Rudolph, the reindeer, and you have a good Chrismas.

Love,

Jaela

***

Dear Santa,

How are you, Mrs. Claus, the elves, and reindeer doing? Thanks for the gifts last year. May I please have some nerf guns? I hope you have a great year!

From,

Tate

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How are the reindeer? Please bring me a VR set, xbox, and a turtle. I’ll set out cookies!

From,

Roel

***

Dear Santa,

How are you’re reindeer? How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? Can I please have fortnite Chapter two seasin four.

From,

Isaac

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope you are good? Merry Christmas to you, May I please have a hoverboard and a Led lights LOL capsule? How are you’r reindeer?

Love,

Allorie

***

Dear Santa,

Thanks for giving me presents, but I really want a Glob Bob plees and can I plees have a star. Plees can I have a toy Elf.

Love,

Madisyn

***

Dear Santa,

I wonder how you are doing and Mrs. Claus. I am wondering how you ara doing? Thank you for everything you have done. Merry Christmas to you Santa Claus. I love you Santa Claus.

Love,

Ethan

***

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I hope you are hungry Santa. I want a toy car please. I hope my mom isn’t busy. She needs time off.

Love,

Karter

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing at the North Pole? How is the weather? Can I please have an LOL house? How are the reindeers? Have a good year!

Love,

Emma

***

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a gate Christmas Eve and I also hope all the children are being nice for you.

Love,

Lewis

***

Dear Santa,

Hola. Cerydo Santa quiero un toverboar y una Barbie Y LolY casade Barbie y una casade Loly un Keen y + anbyen una Pysyna.

Love,

Darielyz

SANTA FUN FACT

Santa has a pilot's license, and a (Canadian) passport.

Lest you were concerned that Santa wasn't legal to fly, he was officially issued a pilot's license from the U.S. government in 1927.

He also has a passport, but that's a bit more controversial. Both Santa and Mrs. Claus received their very own ePassports in 2013 – from Canada.

– Source: Best Life

