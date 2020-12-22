Letters to Santa - Mrs.Beenken (2nd grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,
My name is Cora. I have been very good this year. I hope you bring me 1 Among us stuffed animal 2 siren head plush 3 rabbit I’ll set out cookies!
From,
Cora M.
***
Dear Santa,
How are you? I really want to see you in real life. How is Mrs. Claus? I’m doing good. Please can I have a Barbie camper and a Barbie house? I hope you have a good travel.
From,
Jordan
***
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeers? Thank you for the presents that you gave me last year. I want my mom to have a good year and my dad too. I want an Easy Bake oven please. My elf is grat she came on December frist. I love Christmas.
Love,
Aubree
***
Dear Santa,
How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? Are the reindeer and elf’s doing good? How is the weather doing in the North Pole? I miss you. May I have a new phone? May I have leD lights? May I have adult coloring books?
Love,
Ryah
***
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Why can’t The Elf on the Shelf talk To us? How is rudolph? Thank you for the toys you got me last year! May I get 3 toys? If you are wondering what I want it is a brand new dog. Ples and thank you! Oh yeah can I get 2 more things? One of them is that everyone in my flamy can make it for cristmis. The last thing is dog toys for my puppy. Thank you!
Love,
Jayda
***
Dear Santa,
My family is having fun together. I would like new bedsheets for my bunkbed. I will leave cookies for you. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Bye,
Ellie H.
***
Dear Santa,
How is it at the North Pole? Maybe you would say very cold. How is Mrs. Claus? And how are the reindeer? I hope every thing is good. I wish I could meet you. I do believe you are real and I really whant a Nintendo switch for christmas. Have a good time at the North pole.
From,
Ryder
***
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Can I please have a chromebook and a crane? Is your name Saint Nicholas?
Your old friend,
Cooper D.
***
Dear Santa,
How are you, the reindeer, and L the Elf? Thank you for the snow globes and the mask. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Brody
***
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, and the reindeer? Thank you for That moped I got last year. May I please have a Barbie set? I hope you have a great Christmas!
Love,
Tatum
***
Dear Santa,
I am wondering how your reindeer are doing? Also, I am wondering how you and Mrs. Claus are doing? Is Rudolph with you? Is Rudolph with you? I hope Rudolph, the reindeer, and you have a good Chrismas.
Love,
Jaela
***
Dear Santa,
How are you, Mrs. Claus, the elves, and reindeer doing? Thanks for the gifts last year. May I please have some nerf guns? I hope you have a great year!
From,
Tate
***
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How are the reindeer? Please bring me a VR set, xbox, and a turtle. I’ll set out cookies!
From,
Roel
***
Dear Santa,
How are you’re reindeer? How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? Can I please have fortnite Chapter two seasin four.
From,
Isaac
***
Dear Santa,
How are you? I hope you are good? Merry Christmas to you, May I please have a hoverboard and a Led lights LOL capsule? How are you’r reindeer?
Love,
Allorie
***
Dear Santa,
Thanks for giving me presents, but I really want a Glob Bob plees and can I plees have a star. Plees can I have a toy Elf.
Love,
Madisyn
***
Dear Santa,
I wonder how you are doing and Mrs. Claus. I am wondering how you ara doing? Thank you for everything you have done. Merry Christmas to you Santa Claus. I love you Santa Claus.
Love,
Ethan
***
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I hope you are hungry Santa. I want a toy car please. I hope my mom isn’t busy. She needs time off.
Love,
Karter
***
Dear Santa,
How are you doing at the North Pole? How is the weather? Can I please have an LOL house? How are the reindeers? Have a good year!
Love,
Emma
***
Dear Santa,
I hope you have a gate Christmas Eve and I also hope all the children are being nice for you.