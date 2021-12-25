Letters to Santa - Mrs. Beenken (2nd grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa you’re my favrit. I riley want a picixi trap and a skateboard like my sister too. I want a macup set too. I want a huverbord too. Thank you Santa.

Madison S.

***

Dear Santa,

Can I have a toy dino? Merry Christmas. Thank you so much. Thanks! So is Rodulf flying the sled? And I would like some money. It could help my Moms bisness. Can I get a present for my mom and my sister?

Brydn

***

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! Can I plese have a minecraft Legos Set? Can I plese have an electric nurf mini gun? Plese and thank you. And one more thing—30,000 Roblox. Plese and thank you.

Trevor

***

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! How are the reindeer and Mrs. Claus too? Thank you for the presents last year. Jenna wants a Nintendo Switch- 2 plese, one for me also. Nick wants a headset and a toy tracktr for my Dad. Mom wants a new watering can.

Amanda

***

Dear Santa,

Ho! Ho! Ho! Is this Santa? How is Mrs. Claus doing? Also can I have a little gas poward Lamborghini? At my dad’s house and my mom’s house plese? Also can I have a switch at my mom’s house and a game to play or two- blue pokemon and Fortnite?

Asher

***

Dear Santa,

Hello. Can I plese have a PS5 and a nurf gun and an electric guitar and a PS4 and a rock polisher? And for my brother he wants a croos from Cars 3 and a Stanley van? I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well.

Brodie

***

Dear Santa,

How was the reindeer? Thank you for my gifts Mrs. Claus. How was Rudolf? I’d like a new Kinetic sand. Help my elf to get my gifts.

Addie

***

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolf and the elves? Santa, can I please have 3000 Robucks? Thank you, Have a Merry Christmas.

Leo

***

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? How are the reindeer? How are the elves? How old is Rudolf? How old is Dasher? How old is Dancer? How old is Vixsin? Merry Christmas!

Mackenzie

***

Dear Santa,

Hello, how are you and Mrs. Claus? How is Rudolf the red nose reindeer? And thank you for my presens last year. Can you bring an Apple 5 phone? Can you bring my Nana a diamond art set? Have a great New Year.

Haree

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus and the elves? Thak you for the gifts last year. Can you please give me an electric bike, a Nintendo switch, and makeup? Merry Christmas.

Macey

***

***

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? Are your elves doing fine? Is Mrs. Claus doing good? I want a Nitendo Swich and job stimulator, a ironman robot, and roblox 100 cards. Also, hot weels cars and carots candle.

Kaeden

***

Dear Santa,

How are you and how is Mrs. Claus? Can I please have Kinetic sand? Teagen wants a Minnie Mouse bean bag. Can I please get a lap top for home?Thank you for getting me the gifts last year!

Daesha

***

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa, can I pleae hav a Iphone 12, and a red PS4 VR head set? How are the elves? Can I please get a rambow PC, and a toy car for my brother? I would also like a underglow for my moms car.

Rhikor

***

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer and Mrs. Claus? Thank you for all of the presents you got me. Can you bring me two karate sords and on sheath? Have a Merry Christmas!

Lincoln.

***

Dear Santa,

Hello. How are you? Can I please have kinetic sand and a remote control Lamborghini? Can I please have an RC car and a book I also like a soccer ball and a basketball. Merry Christmas Santa.

Emmitt

***

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me my presents last year. I would like a plastic sord, sheath, and a Nurf gun and a plastic shield.

Owen

***

Dear Santa,

Thank you because you did stuff for me. How is Mrs. Claus? Merry Christmas Santa. Can I have some dolls? Can I have some Robux? Say hi to Mrs. Claus.

Sofia

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing today? How are the reindeer? Thank you for bringing me an iPad and a bike last year. I think Jase wants a fourwheelr. I also want a fourwheelr.

Cooper

***

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me my presents last year. I would like a plastic sord, sheath, and a nurf gun.

Owen

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0