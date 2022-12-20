Letters to Santa - Mrs. Bartlett's (2nd grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS5 IE90. I like those Eles. I would like a nrf gun.

Love,

Urijah

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like a barbie house. mermain barbie. hear desser barbie. Play Doh. magna tiles.

Love,

Clarisse

***

Dear Santa,

I made cookies for you Santa. How are your elves? I wanta hoverboard and a fortnight sys.

Your friend,

Hunter

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? I am gonna make cookies. I promis I will be nice to my brothor. I would like a piano and a tablit a phone.

Love,

Taylor

***

Dear Santa,

I want a puppy and lol surprize and my bother he wants dinosaurs and Hot Wheels. how are you Santa?

Love,

Dinelys

***

Dear Santa,

How are the raindeer? I would like a pieany and a cumpuiter and LOL Surise can you cay hi to ms. clause

Love,

Lydia

***

how are you and the raindeer and mrs. claus of corse I can't for get the elfs I realy realy want a new tablete please and a appele pen and one roblox gift card I love the letter I will make shere I give the raindeer a treat and you something make shere you share with every Body thank you last year for the gifts I Loved them

Sincerely,

Evelyn

***

Dear Santa,

Thank you for presens. Thank you for toys. Thank you so much for new Nintendo Switch controllers. thank you for candycanes. Can you please get me a new tabllet and Minecraft.

Love,

Haley

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like a squishmallow and a nintendo switch. How are the reindeer?

Love,

Lorenzo

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want Hot Wheels, Nintendo Switch, a big toy crain and a toy tractor.

Love,

Dane

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like a puppy and a book and a Lol suprisand phon I wot a earbud.

Love,

Belle

***

Dear Santa,

I hop all the rander are feeling good for the trip that you are to. how is mis closy dowing.

Sincerely,

Ally

***

Dear Santa,

How are you I would like a sled an a slim an a pupey an toy will my puppy.

Love,

Kesslee-Jo

***

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? Thank you for presents. Can i have 10,000 Robux gift card please. can i please have paint the town red on my computer. And please Mairo Kart on my Switch. how are the elves doing and the reindeer doing?

Love,

Preston

***

Dear Santa,

How are you and miss closs and elf is I woud like brakesores from jrasik Wrod.

Love,

Tyler

***

Dear Santa,

How are you. I will leave a carott for rudolph I wil also give you a cookies. I would like -- Hey Dudes -- Minecraft -- a pug -- tanerite shirts -- pokemon cards -- magna tiles -- ornge sqish meislo cat.

love --

Royce

***

Dear Santa,

I would like Mario Kart deluxe 8 and Little Live fish and look Robux and Pokemon cards Love, Cassidy

and I will leave a snak for you and the reindeer

Cassidy

***

Dear Santa,

I would like an xbox. I would like a dirt bike and a car.

Love,

Brekken

***

Dear Santa,

I wont the zombie game 300 and hot wheels. can i give a carrott to rudolp. can i ples have sum money and Pokemon cards ples and magni tils

Liam

***

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like ??? books, squishmallows and figis.

love,

Brooklyn

***

Dear Santa,

I would like a Nintendo Switch. And I would like a fone. At last I want a xbox.

Love,

Jamin