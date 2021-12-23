Letters to Santa - Mrs. Bartlett (2nd grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,

I would like hold up squidword toy. How are reindeer elves North Pole? I want a China cat.

Gabe M

***

Dear Santa,

I would like a pokemon plushies raboot and a big big pikachu thank you santa.

Carter E

***

Dear Santa,

Can I pleaes have a cheetuh print kitten. Have you ever seen the Grinch? Have you ever got stuk in the chimney. Can I please have a mermaid tale?

Kinnley P.

***

Dear Santa,

I would like a stuffed animal that is a puppy. I hope you can make it huge for me. I would like a huge fidgets. Do you think you could make the color teal? I would also like a cookie for Mrs. Clause pleace.

Charley Korth

***

Dear Santa,

I would like a sckate bord. I would like the new pokemon Nintendo game the shiny won please. I would like a computer. How are the reindeer?

Calla Jensen

***

Dear Santa,

I want a guitar and drum and a heater blanket. Are the elves doing good at making toys?

Kat

***

***

Dear Santa,

I would like you to come to Forest City Elementary. What does the elfs do at the north pole? I would like a remote control semi. I would like to see your elf on Christmas.

Neor

***

Dear Santa,

Friday night at freddies plushies. Pokemon Plushies. Fnaf w5 action figures fonco. Lol bitto please computer. How are the reindeer? to???

Harper S.

***

Dear Santa,

This is Wesley. Are the Elfs good? I would like a huge Baby yoda plushy. Have you ever seen the Grinch? I would like a skate bord.

Wesley L

***

Dear Santa,

Can I have the NYE Queen for Christmas. Have you Ever seen The grinch. My family was going to bake cookies for you I don't know what kind it is but it might be chocolate cookies.

Adelynn Francis

***

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like a skate bord, a new born doll, toddler Baby, a iphone13, plushis, fidgets apple computer. Whate do the elfs look like?

Brylie Aukes

***

Dear Santa,

Can I please have a nintendo. How are the reindeer doing? Can I have a beck of poke'mon cards? What is your: favorite cookies. Can I have a kite? how are The elves doing? can I have legose for Christmas.

Oliver Farus

***

Dear Santa,

I would like fidgets, pink toy kads gear, a big butterfly, big barbe house, lol house, lol a scruff mermade, 2 dog bones on my gups. hoe are the raindeer?

Alec Johnson

***

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a Barbies house and a barbie school and barie dall. and I would like a boy doll! I would like to meat you Santa. I would like to meat your elfs and the reindeer? What is up in the North Pole? I would like a LoL dall. I would like to have a baby citten. Can I meat your wife Mrs Santa?

Bella

***

Dear Santa,

Hello santa I wish to visit you. I would really love some new legos. How are the reindeer? Merry Christmas!

Alex Evans

***

Dear Santa,

I would like a train set and a flying helicopter. Do you like cookies?

Shas J.

***

***

Dear Santa,

I would like a ridget and a lol and more Barbies man what is a kid. I will put out carrots for the reindeer and i will put out cookies for you

Nora Plath

***

Dear Santa,

I would like a dinet bike! How are the reindeer! I want a ninja suit. I want iron man skins or fortnite. How are the elves?

Owen P.

