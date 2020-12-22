Letters to Santa - Mrs. Bartlett (2nd grade) - Forest City

I hope you are healthy. Can I please have a hoverboad. How is Mrs. Calus and how is reindeer? What does the North Pole look like? How are you? We have the elf from the North Pole. Do the reindeer like candy canes? What is your favorite cookies? How cold is the North Pole.

Love,

Maarim

***

Dear Santa,

How is the North Polei. LOLs 15 swprise box with zong doll. I would like a pnani picose that is LG new. Can I have a jewelry box and unicorn jeuelry puase?

Love,

Geullanna A.

***

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeers? My favorite reindeers is Blitzen. What temperature is it in the North Pole? I wonder? Santa you are always happy evey day. I hope the elves are making Toys for evry kid in the world. Does Miss. Claus help make toys? I Love my Elf Eddie how mey Elfs do you have?

Love,