Letters to Santa - Mrs. Bartlett (2nd grade) - Forest City

Dear Santa,
I hope your healthy and my dad’s faorite toy is a football and I would like a phone and a hover board.
Love,
Kristin
***
Dear Santa,
Dear Santa Claus How are your reindeer going and can I Please have a remote cont mol car and What do your reindeer eat
Love,
Ivan
***
Dear Santa,
Can I Please have a electctricscooter and I Want same book.s My mom would like a new phone and can I get a Phone please? Can I get LOLS pleae and can I in hover board and please get a football PS5
Love,
Cassydi
***
Dear Santa,
I would like there to be joy and love!!! I would like a remote controlled car. I would also like a remote controller mouse. How are the reindeer? What do the reindeer eat? What does Mrs Claus doo when you are gone?
Love,
Harper
***
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa and Mrs. Clause and how or the reindeer doing? I really like Legos and I like Hey Dudes. Do the reindeer like carots? What kind of cookie’s do you like? How cold is the NorthPole? the End Santa.
Love,
Brinlynn Z.
***
Dear Santa,
I would like arc Abrum! I’d like farm toys. How is Mrs. Claus? I’d like farming simalator.
Love
Seth
***
Dear Santa,
I want farming simulur and a ps5 and a xbox one x enchanted.
How are the reindeer doing and a toy snow meclmarel and nfl furigurs and nba fuigrs and some expensive cards and some chapter Books and a tread mill that go as fast Bo Jouvon.
Love,
Hayden
***
Dear Santa,
I want a Nintendo switch, a hoverboard. I want a Elf on the shelf, Legos. hope yo are healthy. How are The reindeer and Mas. Claus?
Love,
Harper H.
***
Dear Santa,
I have seen my Elf. He is nice oh and I named him cosmo. Is the movie real do the reindeers like candy canes? And also I would like to have 2.000 robux agen if you still know roblox.
Love,
Alexander D.
***
Dear Santa,
What’s your favorite color? Can I pleae have a PS5 and a nintendo switch. I hope you are I hope you are not sick. Can I have a elf?
Love,
Peyton T.
***
Dear Santa,
I hope you are stay healthy. How is Mrs. Claus? How are the reindeer? I like LOL dolls. I would like a hover board a ps5. What is your farorite color?
Ellevy D.
***
Dear Santa,
Can I have a Foot Boll Please? And a Nintendo switch and a PS5 and a hoverboard please? and can I have a xbox 360. Do you see Polar bears when you wake up? Santa I hope you are healthy!
Love,
Kyler G.
***
Dear Santa,
I would likee an-electric scooter please.
Love,
Lucas
***
Dear Santa,
How is Mrss Cldus? How are The reindeer? I like LOL. How like LOL. How is the North Pole? Do the reindeer like carlts? I like dresscs.
Love,
Bella
***
Dear Santa,
Hi. Are you sick? What are you favorite cookies. Do the reindeer like carrots? Can I have a pony please and if you can I would like a million of robucks on roblocks thank you and mony please I hope you have a great chrismis. Hey we got our elf. Bye
Love,
Bristol
***
Dear Santa,
Plese I wont a new 1 still the sam 1 indo a n isrex. 1 cool robot rc car a new 1 xbot game and book 1.
Love,
Wes
***
Dear Santa,
I hope you are healthy. Can I please have a hoverboad. How is Mrs. Calus and how is reindeer? What does the North Pole look like? How are you? We have the elf from the North Pole. Do the reindeer like candy canes? What is your favorite cookies? How cold is the North Pole.
Love,
Maarim
***
Dear Santa,
How is the North Polei. LOLs 15 swprise box with zong doll. I would like a pnani picose that is LG new. Can I have a jewelry box and unicorn jeuelry puase?
Love,
Geullanna A.
***
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeers? My favorite reindeers is Blitzen. What temperature is it in the North Pole? I wonder? Santa you are always happy evey day. I hope the elves are making Toys for evry kid in the world. Does Miss. Claus help make toys? I Love my Elf Eddie how mey Elfs do you have?
Love,
Laityn