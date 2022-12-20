Letters to Santa -- Mrs. Bohl's 1st grade-Forest City

Dear Santa,
I want a brand-new iPad. I helped someone when they got hurt.
P.S. Santa, how are the elfs?
Hadley
***
Dear Santa,
I would like toto sewo shoes for Christmas. I would like notendo for Christmas. I cook supper and my mommy helps me.
I was good.
Izzy
***
Dear Santa,
I would like some Pokemon cards. I was kind to Ktere.
Elvin
***
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas is Spongebob Legos, Lankybox merch and rainbow shoes. I shared the swing.
Lucas
***
Dear Santa,
I really want some cool ????? I was kind this year.
Ella
***
Dear Santa,
I want a new pair of erings and All American girl dolls. I helped a girl that was nice to me.
Liv
***
Dear Santa,
I would like Pokemon card and a X-box. I helped my brother up.
Cooper
***
Dear Santa,
I want Iowa State stuff, Pokemon and space stuff. I helped a kid up.
Dax
***
Dear Santa,
I would like some Minecrafters stuff. I helped somone up.
Gideon
***
Dear Santa,
For Crismis, I wont Pokemon and I wont a ???? and I wont ice box mrch and I wont hot wells from Diesel to Santa and I helpt my mom make lunch.
Diesel
***
Dear Santa,
I would like Smart Skecher, Kitin, Elf on the Shelf, Rainbow fairey books, and a scruf-a-love. Thank you, I was kind this yaer becuas I helped arownd the house.
Hazel
***
Dear Santa,
I wont a brand new bice and a iPad. I helpt my mom anlod the dish woshr.
P.S. I wont some Pocemon.
Isla
***
Dear Santa,
I would like rainbow friends. I helpt a ??? when she falls.
Lexi
***
Dear Santa,
?????? a spiderman toy. I like spiderman ????? ??????
Malachi
***
Dear Santa,
I wont to ??? Thomas and Rainbow Friends ???? My bother fell on the ????? and I gived my bother a ????
Grayson
***
Dear Santa,
I wot Pokekos rel????? I wuz kind by helping my mom.
Braxton
***
Dear Santa,
I would like an Xbox and controller. Santa, I have been helping clean my room. I am trying hard to listen.
Maxwell
***
Dear Santa,
I want a toy Minecrafters that glows. I say thank you and I love mommy. I am working hard at directions from teachers.
Vinnie
***
Dear Santa,
I would like my Dad and Mom. I help my dad clean the fish tank. I love my mom. I love my Dad.
Evy