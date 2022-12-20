Letters to Santa -- Mrs. Bohl's 1st grade-Forest City

Dear Santa,

I want a brand-new iPad. I helped someone when they got hurt.

P.S. Santa, how are the elfs?

Hadley

***

Dear Santa,

I would like toto sewo shoes for Christmas. I would like notendo for Christmas. I cook supper and my mommy helps me.

I was good.

Izzy

***

Dear Santa,

I would like some Pokemon cards. I was kind to Ktere.

Elvin

***

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas is Spongebob Legos, Lankybox merch and rainbow shoes. I shared the swing.

Lucas

***

Dear Santa,

I really want some cool ????? I was kind this year.

Ella

***

Dear Santa,

I want a new pair of erings and All American girl dolls. I helped a girl that was nice to me.

Liv

***

Dear Santa,

I would like Pokemon card and a X-box. I helped my brother up.

Cooper

***

Dear Santa,

I want Iowa State stuff, Pokemon and space stuff. I helped a kid up.

Dax

***

Dear Santa,

I would like some Minecrafters stuff. I helped somone up.

Gideon

***

Dear Santa,

For Crismis, I wont Pokemon and I wont a ???? and I wont ice box mrch and I wont hot wells from Diesel to Santa and I helpt my mom make lunch.

Diesel

***

Dear Santa,

I would like Smart Skecher, Kitin, Elf on the Shelf, Rainbow fairey books, and a scruf-a-love. Thank you, I was kind this yaer becuas I helped arownd the house.

Hazel

***

Dear Santa,

I wont a brand new bice and a iPad. I helpt my mom anlod the dish woshr.

P.S. I wont some Pocemon.

Isla

***

Dear Santa,

I would like rainbow friends. I helpt a ??? when she falls.

Lexi

***

Dear Santa,

?????? a spiderman toy. I like spiderman ????? ??????

Malachi

***

Dear Santa,

I wont to ??? Thomas and Rainbow Friends ???? My bother fell on the ????? and I gived my bother a ????

Grayson

***

Dear Santa,

I wot Pokekos rel????? I wuz kind by helping my mom.

Braxton

***

Dear Santa,

I would like an Xbox and controller. Santa, I have been helping clean my room. I am trying hard to listen.

Maxwell

***

Dear Santa,

I want a toy Minecrafters that glows. I say thank you and I love mommy. I am working hard at directions from teachers.

Vinnie

***

Dear Santa,

I would like my Dad and Mom. I help my dad clean the fish tank. I love my mom. I love my Dad.

Evy