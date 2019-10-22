The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will resend an updated letter of intent to leave the County Social Services mental health region.
In a letter to the CSS board members, the Supervisors gave notice stating the county intended to withdraw from the 28E Agreement, which created CSS back in April 2014, effective June 30, 2020, citing accountability, staffing, funding and transparency concerns as their reasons.
During their meeting held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, Supervisor Chairman Terry Durby said the county has been wanting to leave the region for the last two years, but with the timing of the state legislation, if legislators were to act this year, it would not take effect until July 1.
“We need to do this now if we have intention to leave CSS, which we have for the last two years,” he said.
Supervisor Bill Jensvold said the letter just gives the county the option to take whatever path presents itself to them regarding leaving the mental health region, be that forming a new region or joining an existing one.
Last year, residents of Winnebago County were concerned that by sending the letter of intent to leave CSS the county would be “hung out to dry” without any mental health services, according to Durby.
“Hopefully they realize that if things don’t work out, we’re still with CSS,” Durby said.
With the updated letter sent to CSS, Durby said the state will have to determine what legislative action they can accomplish this year regarding the mental health region.
Jensvold said legislative action would be two choices: form a new region or join another, such as Northwest Iowa Care Connections, the mental health region of five counties to the west of Kossuth County.
“It’d be nice if we could figure out a way to where we have a separate [region] where we have more control than just our portion of the region,” Durby said.
