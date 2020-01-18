Let's build a snowman: North Iowa teens take advantage of the weather

Heavy snowfall in Winnebago County on Jan. 3 covered tree limbs and glossed over the roadways, turning things into a picturesque wonderland for folks who enjoy the season.

When Shawn Keeper, of Forest City, arrived home from work that afternoon, she found a huge snowman built on her street by a group of teens: Hunter Benson, Carson Saarie, Jagger Thompson, Gadge Keeper-Snider and Austin Gerdes, who are best friends of her son Hunter Thorson.

“I love that, even though they are 16- to 18-year-olds, they are still kids at heart and played in the snow together," said Keeper. "You could see the pride in their faces from what they built while they showed it off to me and the neighbors.”

“They started off shoveling my driveway and ended up playing for hours.

Keeper was so excited, she called her neighbor Jan Cleveland to come out to take a look at it.

According to Keeper, Cleveland was "tickled" to watch the teens play in the snow and work together to build the giant snowman.

A snowplow came by and plowed it down about an hour later, according to Keeper.

She said that the kids promised to come back next time and build one in her yard.

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

