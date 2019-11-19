{{featured_button_text}}

Area residents will have an opportunity to with their local legislators from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Forest City Police Department, 525 N. Fourth St., Forest City.

Legislators attending will be Sen. Dennis Guth, Rep. Terry Baxter and Rep. Tedd Gassman.

The public is encouraged to attend.

