FOREST CITY | Vaccinations, gun control laws, mental health and home rule were just some of the topics discussed at a legislative forum held on Friday, Feb. 15 at Waldorf University.
Attending the forum were Iowa State Representatives Terry Baxter and Tedd Gassman and Iowa State Senator Dennis Guth.
After a few opening remarks from each legislator, the floor was open for discussion.
Vaccinations
Guth said he was working deals concerning vaccinations and getting an exemption from mandatory vaccinations kids need to go to public school. Guth said he was trying to change the medical exemption rule, so a doctor could say a child “could” get a vaccine injury rather than definitely say the child “would” get a vaccine injury if given the vaccine, as well as add a philosophical exemption.
Joy Newcom, Forest City, said she thought he was trying to be a scientist with vaccines instead of listening to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Iowa Medical Association when they say people need to be immunized every year for influenza, pneumonia and other diseases that have vaccines.
“In school, that’s when I learned very quickly what it meant to have group immunization so I’m not harming people when I go to Target,” Newcom said. “And I’m never going to want to put my child in harm’s way. So I’m with the people who say, ‘If you don’t have your child immunized, of course doctors can refuse to have them sit in those little germ-infested waiting rooms.’
"I don’t think they should go to public school. If they’re not willing to protect public safety, great. Then don’t send your kids to public school. And I wish you wouldn’t go to Target.”
Mental Health
Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Chairman Terry Durby added his own concern on the mental health care region of 22 counties and the Winnebago’s loss of control of its mental health region.
“Twenty-two counties is not a region,” Durby said. “That’s a good portion of the state. You’re taking our vote away from that region. One vote in 22 is nothing. You could get a block of both votes from Blackhawk to the Mississippi River to counteract anything we want to do. We lost control of our mental health region. We need to have a smaller region, more in north Iowa that we can manage.”
Gun Control
When the concern of any form of comprehensive gun control laws was brought up, Baxter said the law-abiding citizens who go through the gun safety training and the background checks and obtain the carrying permit are not the problem when it comes to mass shootings.
“The issue is when we’ve got areas with soft zones where no one can respond and be able to protect themselves,” he said. “That’s where we see a lot of the issues take place. I personally believe the right to keep and bear arms is an important right to keep and maintain. It is a safety net for something that’s there.”
Luke Bascom, who brought up the topic, said some of the mass shootings and most suicides were done by young people taking their law-abiding parents’ guns and doing horrific things with them.
“A lot of people have had the opportunity when we had huge proliferation of weapons in our country, and if they don’t have enough mental health support and there are guns in their house that have been purchased legally, that happens a lot of times in our country,” he said.
Baxter said the state government passed a ledger last year for every school to have an active shooting plan taught and practiced by the teachers and staff but not published for the public to know what the plan is.
The next legislative forum will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 15 in the Waldorf University Ballroom.
