Legislative forums to be held Feb. 7 and March 20

Winn-Worth Betco, in co-sponsorship with Lake Mills Chamber Development, North Iowa Betterment, Forest City Chamber, Forest City Economic Development and Hancock County Economic Development will hold a number of legislative forums for Winnebago County

Legislators in attendance will be Sen. Dennis Guth, Rep. Tedd Gassman, and Rep. Terry Baxter. They will be traveling throughout Winnebago County on Feb. 7 and March 20 to speak and visit with the public.

Feb. 7 and March 20 Forum schedule:

• 9-10 a.m. at the Mill’s Theater (216 West Main Street, Lake Mills)

• 11 a.m.-noon at the Thompson Library (102 Jackson Street, Thompson)

• 2-3 p.m. at Waldorf College Salveson Hall (106 S 6th Street, Forest City)

The events will provide an opportunity for community members to hear from legislators on popular topics, as well as have the chance to ask questions.

