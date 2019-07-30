THOMPSON – Seventeen-year-old Harlie Lawson has been riding horses since she was five-years-old, having learned to ride from her mother, Jamie Lingenfelter.
“I kind of pushed her into my passion,” Lingenfelter said.
Now, Lawson is in the business of starting two- and three-year-old horses, working with them and selling them to other riders. Thus far, she’s trained five horses, while taking part in the 4-H horse competition, open events and rodeos.
At this year’s Winnebago County fair, Lawson competed on her three-year-old horse Sid, a Ponies of America horse, she has been training for the past seven months in addition to Sonny, her game horse.
“You have to have patience and not get upset over every little thing when you are working with horses,” Lawson said. “I ride pretty much every day. Sid is pretty lazy though so his favorite gait is walking.”
When working with horses, Lawson said one of the hardest things to learn were the different leads off the top of her head without looking, rather just being able to feel them and know it was the right one.
During Thursday’s competition, Lawson took first place in the senior western class and plans to compete in open competition after high school.
“My friend’s mom competes, I plan to show with her,” Lawson said.
Lawson was judged on doing the pattern correctly, horsemanship, how well the horse listened and followed orders, which was a direct reflection of how well the horse was trained.
Lawson said the younger the horse, the more training and work is needed, while older horses have been through so many training sessions they can perform with the barest commands. Lawson said she chose to work with the younger horses not just for the challenge but to help them get started out right.
In addition to working with her mother, Lawson also helped her brother, Gage, get ready for Thursday’s horse show, this year being the 14-year-old’s first time taking part.
“His sister has been great working with him,” Lingenfelter said. “She’s been training on her own when she got her five-year-old horse three years ago. Before that it was her and I working together.”
Lawson has plans to major in cosmetology at NIACC before earning degree in Equine Management from Ellsworth Community College.
“My favorite event is the western pleasure,” Lawson said. “Working with horses has taught me confidence. You have to have a lot of confidence to be able to get on a lot of different horses not knowing what they might do.”
Lawson attends Ponies of America shows and competes in all age groups. She has a quarter horse she uses for barrel racing and has even taken part in the Albert Lea rodeo, some junior rodeos and took part in the Winnebago County Fair rodeo.
“I will continue training horses on the side for the rest of my life,” Lawson said. “I love working with them.”
