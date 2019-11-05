The Winnebago Board of Supervisors approved a contract with the City of Buffalo Center to provide law enforcement to the community through the sheriff's department at a contracted cost of $2,929 for three months.
The City of Buffalo Center has contracted with deputies to patrol for certain amount of hours in the month.
During the Tuesday, Oct, 29 meeting, the supervisors received a report showing 320 calls per month were received requesting law enforcement services to the community of Buffalo Center.
Buffalo Center has been without a local law enforcement since the town’s last and only police officer Matthew Holmquist left to advance his career.
