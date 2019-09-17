At the corner of J Street and Fourth Street sits the Schnebly’s Fuel and Service Gas Station, which offers oil changes, fixing tires, filling up gas, brake work and similar small maintenance repairs.
Schnebly’s, the last full service gas station in Forest City, is currently owned by Rick Schnebly, 59, but his father, Russ Schnebly, 82, and his brother Orvan Schnebly were the original owners of the gas station.
Russ said he started working at the gas station before it was Schnebly’s in 1953 after graduating high school until 1954.
In November 1954, Russ, 18 years old at the time, and Orvan, 20 years old at the time, bought out the gas station.
“Neither one of us were old enough to get a sales tax permit, so we had to use my dad to get a sales tax permit,” Russ said. “Now there were 12 other stations besides me that were all doing the same thing.”
When he started, Russ said he didn’t know anything about running a gas station and learned as he went on. After 25 years, Orvan left the station to Russ and moved to California with his family.
For 50 years, the gas station was a Phillip 66, but because the price situation was bad, the company didn’t want little gas stations like the Schneblys’ in Forest City, so they changed over to an open brand, Schnebly’s, according to Russ.
Rick, who graduated in 1977, went to trade school for about six months and went to work at the gas station after Orvan left. In 2009, Russ gave the station over to him, and now Russ works for Rick.
However, both of them are finding it difficult to continue working the gas station: Rick has to do all the heavy lifting as the owner and manager and Russ only takes care of the cars that drive up.
Rick said after 41 years of working at the gas station, he’s ready to move on and is only keeping the station open because it gives his father, who doesn’t want to fully retire, something to do.
Russ said he wants to keep active because he doesn’t want to laze in a chair and watch TV all day.
“It’s given me a good job for supporting my family all those years, plus Rick, neither one of us has to look for another job, but it’s getting to the point where I’m going to be 83 in the summer,” Russ said. “And I shouldn’t probably be working with cars, but it’s better for me to be working and being active, using my brain and whatnot, I think it’s really healthy to be doing it out there anyway.”
Age isn’t the only thing making running the gas station tough though; new and changing regulations and necessary upgrades make keeping the business difficult.
Russ put new tanks in 1994, a $150,000 upgrade to hold more gasoline for the pumps so the station could buy the gas at a more efficient rate and bring in the gas by semi-trucks instead of smaller gallons.
“The price of doing any kind of business today is really, really high,” Russ said. “Utilities are high, property tax, the whole nine yards. It probably costs [Rick] more per day in expenses than it cost me to buy dinner in a month.”
The best thing about the gas station are the customers, Rick said, and he hopes someday they’ll find someone to “fill in their shoes,” but that remains to be seen.
“I’ve got a feeling if we keep it, it won’t be a gas station, it’ll just be storage for us, but we’ll try to sell it if there’s somebody out there, but I don’t think so,” Rick said. “There’s better ways to make a living, I guess.”
Today, full service gas stations are “a dying breed,” Russ said.
“Nobody seems to want this anymore,” he said. “They want convenience stores. So we’re the only ones left that don’t sell pizza.”
