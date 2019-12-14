The newly established Kwik Star located at 806 Highway 69 North in Forest City will hold its ribbon-cutting ceremony on at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Forest City location opened their doors to the public on Nov. 27.
The store offers grocery items, drinks, food selections, desserts as well as fuel.
“Everyone is welcome to come in and join,” said store leader Sara James. “We will have our dignitaries and everyone from town, and Don Zietlow and his family come visit us, and celebrate with us.”
This location employs 49.
Although James is not originally from Forest City, she is still someone many recognize from her years of working at another local retail business in town.
“I enjoy working for Kwik-Trip,” said James. “The company has been great as far as coming into the communities. I worked in the Forest City community several years ago, so it was like coming back home. It’s what I call a small box. You get to see your regulars, sometimes for breakfast, lunch and then on their way home.”
You have free articles remaining.
James said her husband is originally from Forest City and she used to work at Pamida."
"I recognize a lot of people that come in to shop and it’s nice to get to see a lot of folks that I recognize. I just enjoy working with the public,” she said.
Nothing but positive remarks have been shared so far, according to James. Many of their customers were not just local, but also from neighboring communities such as from Lake Mills, Manly, Thompson, Leland and more.
Call Ruby of Leland said he was enjoyed the food selections, the variety of coffee, cookies and cinnamon rolls.
Employee Gary Brandt of Forest City shared that he enjoyed the working atmosphere and the people he worked with.
“Having Kwik Star here is very helpful to the community,” said Brandt, “because they are a very good company to work for and have good benefits. I highly recommend that anyone looking for a full-time or part-time job, to come apply at Kwik Star.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.