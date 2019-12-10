Knitting shawls, praying over them, as well as praying for a healing of the people receiving them, are important aspects of "Hope for Healing."
“Hope for Healing is our way of showing appreciation for people who sew,” Eggum said, “to show we care about them not just when they are sewing. It is a way to give back to those who sew the beautiful dresses and make it their priority, even when they face health issues.
"I love everything about 'Dress a Girl Around the World.' I get to hear from people from all around the world. I love connecting with the people I’ve never met who are involved with the program."
Eggum tells the story of two sisters who are in their 80’s, suffering from cancer, but choose to continue sewing until the very end.
"I hear stories like that and find it so exciting someone has so much passion," Eggum said. "They care and they are making these dresses for little girls who maybe have never had a dress.
"I’ve had women who have taken their sewing machines along when they’ve gone to hospice. That’s how passionate they are about it.”
The group, coordinated by Jennifer Ackerman, had been approached by Eggum regarding Ackerman's skills with knitting prayer shawls.
“This summer, Rachel was getting reports from ‘dress a girl’ women who were sick and wanting prayers,” Ackerman said. “They were not able to contribute as much anymore, due to illness.
"Rachel wanted to give them something tangible with her prayers. She asked me if I had knitted a prayer shawl before. I’d done some prayer hats and I agreed to do one."
Sometime in January, Eggum asked Ackerman if she could do a knitting class. In February, a group got together and "It just kind of grew from there," Ackerman said.
Hope for Healing volunteer Dawn Thomas, shared she didn’t even know how to knit when she joined.
“They taught me how to make a prayer shawl and I think I’m now on my sixth one," she said. "I love it. I love being a part of the group. It’s a wonderful group of people. We get together, visit and pray. It's great and a blessing.”
Group member Cindy Shaykett has been involved with both Dress a Girl Around the World and Hope for Healing.
She said she believed they were both great organizations for women to get together to fellowship, to laugh, and to enjoy each other’s company in a safe environment.
“We’ve made very good friends,” Shaykett said. “We’ve introduced new people to our group and showed them new skills.
"In our prayer ministry, we pray over the shawls and so it’s an opportunity to do God’s work.”
All women are welcome, even if they do not know how to knit, just ask group member, Louaine Jordahl.
“I enjoy reading,” Jordahl said. “I love these girls so much I wanted to be a part of this knitting group. I said how about I read while you knit.
"I like to read 'Little Small Miracles, each time we meet. The first thing we do is pray for the evening. We have a prayer list from people and we do that and then I read. I have been so blessed by them.”
Thus far, the group has created 63 shawls, 17 hats, seven blankets and one pillow.
