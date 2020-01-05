Kingland Construction, Forest City Y to team up on skilled trades program

Last month, Master Builders of Iowa announced that joint recipients Kingland Construction and Forest City YMCA were among those chosen for the 2019 MBI Endowment Award.
Eric Kingland, of Kingland Construction, and Forest City YMCA’s director of programs Tony Reynolds initially partnered when the Y began its Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math skilled-trades program, which was funded with the help of a grant from Minnesota-based manufacturing company 3M.
The endowment, which benefits the advancement of skilled trades, will provide $30,000 with which the partners will fund new trade-based educational projects at the YMCA, as well as enhance the STEAM program.
“This is something that I’ve been working toward,” said Kingland, an MBI member since 2017. “I’m also on the school board and have been working toward getting more students involved at a younger age with some trade work.”
In part, the money will be used to purchase workstations and materials for the new programs, which will be geared at building fundamental carpentry and mechanical skills in students, according to Reynolds.
“We are obviously excited,” said Reynolds. “These funds will go a long way to helping us develop programs that are kind of unique and offer opportunities for kids that wouldn’t normally be available.”
Reynolds says it gives the YMCA the opportunity to do something special. “Funding is always something that is a challenge, so getting an opportunity like this grant opens a lot of doors and opportunities for us to provide experiences for youth.”
Forest City YMCA Executive Director Bruce Mielke is also pleased at the prospect of improving and expanding skilled-trades programming.
The programs will kick off in February, and will be offered free to all kids in second through eighth grades. Students will not need a YMCA membership to participate.
“Basically, it’s putting tools in the hands of kids,” Mielke said. “We need to provide opportunities to our children to see all of the opportunities available. That’s what it’s really about: making sure that kids have exposure to all this.”
Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.