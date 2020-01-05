Kingland Construction, Forest City Y to team up on skilled trades program

Last month, Master Builders of Iowa announced that joint recipients Kingland Construction and Forest City YMCA were among those chosen for the 2019 MBI Endowment Award.

Eric Kingland, of Kingland Construction, and Forest City YMCA’s director of programs Tony Reynolds initially partnered when the Y began its Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math skilled-trades program, which was funded with the help of a grant from Minnesota-based manufacturing company 3M.

The endowment, which benefits the advancement of skilled trades, will provide $30,000 with which the partners will fund new trade-based educational projects at the YMCA, as well as enhance the STEAM program.

“This is something that I’ve been working toward,” said Kingland, an MBI member since 2017. “I’m also on the school board and have been working toward getting more students involved at a younger age with some trade work.”

In part, the money will be used to purchase workstations and materials for the new programs, which will be geared at building fundamental carpentry and mechanical skills in students, according to Reynolds.