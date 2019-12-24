You are the owner of this article.
Kathy Rollefson resigns as Forest City Chamber executive
Kathy Rollefson's 14-year tenure as executive director of the Forest City Chamber of Commerce will come to an end on Dec. 31.

Rollefson announced her resignation during the Forest City council meeting on Dec. 16. She accepted a position as a career planning director at Waldorf.

“I am not leaving Forest City,” said Rollefson. “I will miss the people. It’s always the people. I love Forest City and I do enjoy the friends I have made and all the opportunities I’ve been given while here at Chamber of Commerce.”

Rollefson said there had been a lot of things accomplished during her time with the chamber, but the offer for a career change had come along and she thought it was a great opportunity to grow.

Some of the accomplishments that Rollefson takes great pride in include the Forest City Christmas annual event that she spearheaded and Friday in the Forest.

“During my tenure we have built some good partnerships and done some wonderful things,” said Rollefson. “I hope that they continue to grow.”

The one thing that stands out as being a success in reigning in people to the community was hosting Ragbrai.

“We had a successful Ragbrai overnight in 2014,” said Rollefson. “It was great for the riders to have a more positive experience in Forest City, than the last time they went through during Ragbrai.”

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

