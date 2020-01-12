JR Renovations the product of hands-on learning

Hands-on trade skills learned as a young man have paved the way for entrepreneur Johnny Rodriguez, owner of JR Renovations, of Forest City.

Rodriguez said he gained career experience through employment with various local contractors. Motivated by the realization that he could work for himself, rather than for others, Rodriguez took a financial leap and began his business in January 2018.

“I worked with Holland Construction for about five years, and Kingland Construction for another five,” said Rodriguez. “I had my own crew I was working with, and I figured if I could do it for them, I could do it for myself.”

“I found time to do some projects on my own, and then decided to pursue it full time.”

One year later, the decision has proved to be a positive one. He fulfilled a personal goal of becoming a business owner by age 30, and has established a sound foundation for his business. He offers a variety of services, such as siding, interior trim and molding; and bathroom, kitchen, and laundry renovations and installations.

Rodriguez accredited his business growth to hard work and dedication.