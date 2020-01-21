Jill Biden campaigns rural Iowa

Jill Biden, who has been married to Joe Biden for the past 42 years is out showing her support in her husband’s endeavors to run for president in the 2020 election year. She and her crew made a campaign stop in Forest City, at Ay Jalisco Mexican Restaurant on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
She spoke about her family life and how she and Joe had survived personal hardships and through their relationship had made a commitment many years ago to each other to be there for each other and so here she was supporting her husband by campaigning for him to become the next President of the United States.
“There is such power in kindness,” said Biden, regarding what she had learned about being kindness through a personal experience. “It can pull us back to ourselves and it can build the bond of community and mend the fault lines of our broken hearts.”
Continued Biden; “We need a president that knows the power of kindness that can bring us back together and heal our nation. That man, that president is Joe Biden.”
She spoke about how her husband had the character, the experience, and the vision to lead this nation forward.
“I have been campaigning all over Iowa especially in the rural communities,” said Jill Biden, directly to the Summit –Tribune, about what Joe Biden brings to the table for Iowa. “I think the one thing that Iowans need to now especially in rural communities like this one is- Joe Biden is listening to rural America. They are a big part of his plans, whether it is health care or education. We will not forget this state, rural Iowa will come with us.”
Other topics brought up were climate change, more jobs, affordable health options, and bringing down the cost of prescription costs in the future with Joe Biden as president.
She said that Joe would be a commander of chief that America could trust, a leader that brought people together instead of tearing them apart and one that Americans could feel proud of. “A president that believes our best days are ahead of us,” said Biden. “That’s my husband Joe Biden, that’s the future that I want.”
When asked by a voter what Biden’s first five actions would cover she replied; Climate change, education, gun control, health care.
Another topic discussed directly with the Summit – Tribune, was the issue of student loan debt that many Americans, both young and older, are facing. How did that issue sit with Biden.
“Currently his plan addresses the people that are going into college,” said Jill Biden. “They would be automatically enrolled when they graduate and when they make their first $25,000 dollars then they start repaying their loans on their discretionary income. That means 5 % of what is left over after taxes and after they pay rent, and that will continue for 20 years, and then the loan will be forgiven.”
Anthony Bernat, on the Biden Campaign, added; “If you are in debt right now, you would be automatically enrolled in the program based on your income.”
She pointed out that her husband was practical and a plan for reaching end results. Also that He was the only democrat that could beat Donald Trump, in swing states: Michigan, Florida Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Wisconsin. “We can build a better nation if we can do this together.”
Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.