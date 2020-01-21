Jill Biden campaigns rural Iowa

Jill Biden, who has been married to Joe Biden for the past 42 years is out showing her support in her husband’s endeavors to run for president in the 2020 election year. She and her crew made a campaign stop in Forest City, at Ay Jalisco Mexican Restaurant on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

She spoke about her family life and how she and Joe had survived personal hardships and through their relationship had made a commitment many years ago to each other to be there for each other and so here she was supporting her husband by campaigning for him to become the next President of the United States.

“There is such power in kindness,” said Biden, regarding what she had learned about being kindness through a personal experience. “It can pull us back to ourselves and it can build the bond of community and mend the fault lines of our broken hearts.”

Continued Biden; “We need a president that knows the power of kindness that can bring us back together and heal our nation. That man, that president is Joe Biden.”

She spoke about how her husband had the character, the experience, and the vision to lead this nation forward.