Janice I. Knudtson

March 31, 1930 - October 17, 2020

Forest City - Janice I. Knudtson, age 90 of Forest City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, Iowa.

Funeral services for Janice will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Winnebago Lutheran Church, 40029 210th Avenue, rural Lake Mills, with Pastor Bill Peters officiating. Burial will be in the Winnebago Lutheran Church Cemetery.

The service will be livestreamed on the One In Christ Facebook page, and there will be a link to the livestream on the Schott Funeral Home website and Face book page, beginning at 10:30 on Friday.

For those attending the service, a face covering is mandatory.

Janice Irene (Peterson) Knudtson was born March 31, 1930 to Wilfred and Eleanor (Jones) Peterson. She graduated from Forest City High School in 1948. Janice was married to Edward Knudtson in 1951, and the couple farmed in Mount Valley Township all their married life. After Ed's death in 1981, Janice worked as a bookkeeper at the Joice Co-op Elevator until her retirement.