Janice I. Knudtson
March 31, 1930 - October 17, 2020
Forest City - Janice I. Knudtson, age 90 of Forest City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, Iowa.
Funeral services for Janice will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Winnebago Lutheran Church, 40029 210th Avenue, rural Lake Mills, with Pastor Bill Peters officiating. Burial will be in the Winnebago Lutheran Church Cemetery.
The service will be livestreamed on the One In Christ Facebook page, and there will be a link to the livestream on the Schott Funeral Home website and Face book page, beginning at 10:30 on Friday.
For those attending the service, a face covering is mandatory.
Janice Irene (Peterson) Knudtson was born March 31, 1930 to Wilfred and Eleanor (Jones) Peterson. She graduated from Forest City High School in 1948. Janice was married to Edward Knudtson in 1951, and the couple farmed in Mount Valley Township all their married life. After Ed's death in 1981, Janice worked as a bookkeeper at the Joice Co-op Elevator until her retirement.
Janice lived on the Knudtson Family Century farm for 65 years until her failing eyesight required a move to Forest Plaza Assisted Living. She spent the last 5 years there, living a wonderful life, and grew many friendships.
Throughout the years, she was very active in Winnebago County 4-H and Winnebago Lutheran Church. Janice was the church organist at Winnebago Lutheran for many, many years, and had been a Sunday school teacher and participated in the women's groups. She was involved with social organizations as well, and really enjoyed her Red Hats Club.
She is survived by her four children: Barb (Jim) Stimson of Denver, CO, John Knudtson of Granger, IN, Nancy (Steve) Westerberg of Forest City, and Jay Knudtson of Forest City. She has 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Janice is also survived by sisters-in-law Bonna Peterson of Forest City and Dorothy Weir of Clear Lake; and life-long friends Elaine Nelson and Diane Miller, both of Forest City.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ed Knudtson, her parents Wilfred and Eleanor Peterson, two brothers Roger and Herb Peterson, and a sister Marian Peterson.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.
