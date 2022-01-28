Ivy Leitch carries on family tradition in Forest City Elementary classroom

For almost 38 years, Amy Grunhovd has called her kindergarten classroom home. But at the end of this year, she will pack up her belongings, and leave her room for Ivy Leitch, her daughter.

“I don’t think it’s really going to seem real until next fall, because we always have that break and then come back, so I think that’s when it will hit me that it’s over” Amy said about retiring this year.

Forest City Elementary has been home to Amy’s career for 38 years, with almost all of them in the Forest City Elementary building. She started her journey similar to Ivy’s, as a prep teacher, and then filled the position for full-day kindergarten when it opened at Forest City. When Ivy graduated from Iowa State, a position happened to be open at Forest City as a preschool teacher, and she jumped on the opportunity.

“It was always my dream to teach in Forest City” Ivy said. Both her and Amy graduated from Forest City High School, and came back to teach after college. And when her mother’s position opened up, Ivy applied for the position.

“I thought it would be neat to carry on the family tradition,” Ivy remembers her new classroom throughout her childhood, “It’s the school I grew up in, I spent a lot of time in that room after school… In high school I peer tutored in that room, so I’ve kind of gotten to watch her through the years. I think I subbed for her a couple of times as well”, she laughed. “So I know a little bit, but (Amy) has big shoes to fill.”

Amy had no intention of giving her classroom to her daughter upon retirement, but they are both excited about how easily it has all fit together. Being in the same building for six years, both mother and daughter will miss each other. The two remembered one particular day together, when they accidentally matched outfits, but Amy plans to come back and volunteer in the future.

“It would be hard to just step away and not have any more interaction at all,” Amy has plans to spend more time with her grandchildren, travel, and help with her parents. And while Amy takes time to slow down and enjoy life, Ivy is excited to begin a new journey.

“I am very excited. It’ll be fun to have some familiar faces next year, I’m excited to be on that team” Ivy smiled. Amy has been going through her curriculum to make sure it is ready to pass down to her daughter, and Ivy prepares for a full day with her classes.

“I’m excited to have more time with the kids.” As a preschool teacher, Ivy works a half day in the morning with students, and a half day in the afternoon. It will take some time to get used to having kids all day, but Ivy is “looking forward to see how much they grow, they grow a lot in kindergarten.”

Ivy intends to keep her new classroom for many years, where her daughter can grow up in the room watching her mother work, just as she watched Amy Grunhovd.

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

