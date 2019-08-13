Beginning on Thursday, Sept. 5, the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer the Iowa Master Conservationist Program at TSB in Forest City.
The program will provided participants a hands-on interaction with the diversity of the state’s natural resources. The program teaches about Iowa’s natural ecosystems and the diversity of conservation challenges and opportunities existing in the region. Graduates of the course learn to make informed choices for leading and educating others to improve conservation in Iowa.
The program consists of approximately 12 hours of online curriculum and 7 face-to-face meetings.
Seven face-to-face meetings will build on the online lessons and be held from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on September 5, 12, 19, 26, October 3, 10, and 17, at TSB. Each face-to-face meeting will be led by local subject-matter experts to demonstrate how the principles covered in the online curriculum and play out locally.
Registration for the course is $20 and is due at the time of registration. To register, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Winnebago County office at 641-584-2261 or the Winnebago County Conservation at 641-565-3390. The deadline to register is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30.
