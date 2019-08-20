{{featured_button_text}}
Farm Bureau Trip

Those participating in the trip included (from left) Scott Anderson of Thompson; Tom Eischen of Algona; and Jim Barkema of Mason City.

 Iowa Farm Bureau Federation

Thirty-two Iowa Farm Bureau leaders from across the state visited Washington, D.C. recently to discuss critical farm issues and the impacts with their elected officials during the annual summer Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) national policy trip.

The Iowa farmers urged lawmakers to push for swift passage of trade deals, primarily, the revised trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The Farm Bureau members met with Iowa’s U.S. House and Senate members as well as top U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) staff, including Deputy Secretary Steve Censky and FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce. 

