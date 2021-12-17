 Skip to main content
Iowa District Court for Winnebago County: Dec. 13

Joshua Adam Cox, 8/8/1980, Forest City, in Case No. AGCR018466, was convicted by a jury on the charges of Count 1 “Possession of Burglar’s Tools,” an aggravated misdemeanor, Count 2 “Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, Count 3 “Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 4 “Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on February 1, 2021.  For each Count 1, Count 2 and Count 3, Cox was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison term not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fines and prison sentences were suspended and Cox was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.  For Count 4, Cox was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.  The jail sentence was suspended.  Cox was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services.  The prison and jail sentences imposed in all 4 counts were ordered to run concurrent to each other but consecutive to FECR018453.

Joshua Adam Cox, 8/8/1980, Forest City, in Case No. FECR018453, pled guilty to “Forgery,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on December 2, 2020.  Cox was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.  The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Cox was placed on probation for a period of 3 to 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.  Cox was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.  The prison sentence was ordered to run consecutive to Case No. AGCR018466.

Gavin Lee Service, 11/28/2001, Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on October 20, 2021.  Service was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Service was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. 

