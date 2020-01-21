You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Iowa Caucuses: Jill Biden preaches kindness to crowd in Forest City
0 comments

Iowa Caucuses: Jill Biden preaches kindness to crowd in Forest City

{{featured_button_text}}
Biden Campaign

Jill Biden arrives at Ay Jalisco Mexican Restaurant on Tuesday.

 Jesusa Christians

Jill Biden, wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, and her crew made a campaign stop in Forest City, at Ay Jalisco Mexican Restaurant on Tuesday.

“There is such power in kindness,” said Biden, regarding what she had learned about being kind through a personal experience. “It can pull us back to ourselves and it can build the bond of community and mend the fault lines of our broken hearts.”

Biden said the country needs a president that knows the power of kindness  and can heal our nation.

Biden Campaign

Jill Biden campaigns for her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden, on Tuesday in Forest City.

"That man, that president is Joe Biden," Jill Biden said.

She spoke about how her husband had the character, the experience, and the vision to lead this nation forward.

“I have been campaigning all over Iowa, especially in the rural communities,” said Jill Biden after the event. “I think the one thing that Iowans need to know, especially in rural communities like this one, is Joe Biden is listening to rural America. They are a big part of his plans, whether it is health care or education. We will not forget this state; rural Iowa will come with us.”

Other topics brought up during the event were climate change, more jobs, affordable health options, and bringing down the cost of prescription drugs.

Biden Campaign

Campaign supporter Kim Williams and Jill Biden.

When asked by a voter what Biden’s first five actions would cover she replied, "climate change, education, gun control, health care."

Another topic discussed was the issue of student loan debt that many Americans, both young and older, are facing. 

“Currently his plan addresses the people that are going into college,” said Jill Biden. “They would be automatically enrolled when they graduate and when they make their first $25,000 then they start repaying their loans on their discretionary income. That means 5% of what is left over after taxes and after they pay rent, and that will continue for 20 years, and then the loan will be forgiven.”

Biden said her husband is the only democrat who could beat Donald Trump in the Midwestern swing states of Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

“We can build a better nation if we can do this together,” she said.

Biden Campaign photo collection

1 of 8

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News