Iowa Caucuses: Jill Biden preaches kindness to crowd in Forest City

Jill Biden, wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, and her crew made a campaign stop in Forest City, at Ay Jalisco Mexican Restaurant on Tuesday.

“There is such power in kindness,” said Biden, regarding what she had learned about being kind through a personal experience. “It can pull us back to ourselves and it can build the bond of community and mend the fault lines of our broken hearts.”

Biden said the country needs a president that knows the power of kindness and can heal our nation.

"That man, that president is Joe Biden," Jill Biden said.

She spoke about how her husband had the character, the experience, and the vision to lead this nation forward.

“I have been campaigning all over Iowa, especially in the rural communities,” said Jill Biden after the event. “I think the one thing that Iowans need to know, especially in rural communities like this one, is Joe Biden is listening to rural America. They are a big part of his plans, whether it is health care or education. We will not forget this state; rural Iowa will come with us.”

Other topics brought up during the event were climate change, more jobs, affordable health options, and bringing down the cost of prescription drugs.