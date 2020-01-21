Iowa Caucuses: Jill Biden preaches kindness to crowd in Forest City

Jill Biden, wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, and her crew made a campaign stop in Forest City, at Ay Jalisco Mexican Restaurant on Tuesday.
“There is such power in kindness,” said Biden, regarding what she had learned about being kind through a personal experience. “It can pull us back to ourselves and it can build the bond of community and mend the fault lines of our broken hearts.”
Biden said the country needs a president that knows the power of kindness and can heal our nation.
"That man, that president is Joe Biden," Jill Biden said.
She spoke about how her husband had the character, the experience, and the vision to lead this nation forward.
“I have been campaigning all over Iowa, especially in the rural communities,” said Jill Biden after the event. “I think the one thing that Iowans need to know, especially in rural communities like this one, is Joe Biden is listening to rural America. They are a big part of his plans, whether it is health care or education. We will not forget this state; rural Iowa will come with us.”
You have free articles remaining.
Other topics brought up during the event were climate change, more jobs, affordable health options, and bringing down the cost of prescription drugs.
When asked by a voter what Biden’s first five actions would cover she replied, "climate change, education, gun control, health care."
Another topic discussed was the issue of student loan debt that many Americans, both young and older, are facing.
“Currently his plan addresses the people that are going into college,” said Jill Biden. “They would be automatically enrolled when they graduate and when they make their first $25,000 then they start repaying their loans on their discretionary income. That means 5% of what is left over after taxes and after they pay rent, and that will continue for 20 years, and then the loan will be forgiven.”
Biden said her husband is the only democrat who could beat Donald Trump in the Midwestern swing states of Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Wisconsin.
“We can build a better nation if we can do this together,” she said.
Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.