Iowa Caucuses: Andrew Yang brings tech message to Forest City

Andrew Yang, a 2020 presidential candidate for the Democratic Party made a campaign stop in Forest City, on Tuesday at the Ovdin Hagen Music Center at Waldorf University.
"We are really lucky to have a presidential candidate here in Winnebago County,” said Winnebago County Democratic Chair Lisa Ralls. “We don’t get many of them, most go through to Algona and Mason City. This is Andrew Yang’s second visit to Winnebago. We are especially honored to have him and his wife here today.”
Evelyn Yang, a special needs advocate and wife of Andrew's, addressed the crowd about why her husband made a great candidate for president, because as she put it, having been married to him for 15 years qualified her as his best character witness.
She pointed out that he is fun and flexible and has sensible judgment when it comes to things that matter, as well as having a generous heart and soul and in action.
“The more you hear from Andrew, the more you want to hear from him,” said Evelyn Yang. “He makes too much sense and then you realize that is what we have been missing in politics.”
Andrew Yang pointed out that he was not a career politician, but an entrepreneur and problem-solver.
“What I want for Iowa is to make a way forward for our people and our families,” said Yang. “Iowans, you have seen what happened on your farms and factories. Now it’s on your main streets, soon it will be on your highways. We have to turn it around and make the economy work for us rather than having everyone here in Iowa working for the economy.”
Yang assured his listeners that automated trucks were coming and then asked:
“What is that going to mean for the 3.5 million truckers or the 7 million Americans that work at truck stops, motels, or dinners that rely on truckers getting out and having a meal?”
He pointed out that 5,000 people stop at Iowa 80 everyday, and wondered how many will stop there when the trucks don’t have drivers anymore.
“This is the greatest economic transformation in the history of our country, what experts are calling the fourth industrial revolution.”
Yang said that he had an advantage to beating President Donald Trump, because he hadn’t attacked him in the campaign. He also commented that problems did not have a political party.
“It is just economics and technology converging in unprecedented ways,” said Yang. “So I am the ideal candidate to help move the country forward because I understand what happening on the ground and what Iowans see around them every day. That is the kind of identification of the problems and solutions that Americans have been hungry for.”
Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.