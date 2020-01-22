Iowa Caucuses: Andrew Yang brings tech message to Forest City

Andrew Yang, a 2020 presidential candidate for the Democratic Party made a campaign stop in Forest City, on Tuesday at the Ovdin Hagen Music Center at Waldorf University.

"We are really lucky to have a presidential candidate here in Winnebago County,” said Winnebago County Democratic Chair Lisa Ralls. “We don’t get many of them, most go through to Algona and Mason City. This is Andrew Yang’s second visit to Winnebago. We are especially honored to have him and his wife here today.”

Evelyn Yang, a special needs advocate and wife of Andrew's, addressed the crowd about why her husband made a great candidate for president, because as she put it, having been married to him for 15 years qualified her as his best character witness.

She pointed out that he is fun and flexible and has sensible judgment when it comes to things that matter, as well as having a generous heart and soul and in action.

“The more you hear from Andrew, the more you want to hear from him,” said Evelyn Yang. “He makes too much sense and then you realize that is what we have been missing in politics.”

Andrew Yang pointed out that he was not a career politician, but an entrepreneur and problem-solver.

