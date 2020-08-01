You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hy-Vee gives away 1,150 pounds of apples
0 comments

Hy-Vee gives away 1,150 pounds of apples

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, Forest City Hy-Vee distributed more than 3,800 free apples during a contactless, drive-through giveaway event. 

Apple giveaway

On Thursday, the Forest City Hy-Vee hosted a contactless, drive-through apple giveaway to support its community as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. 

During the event, apples were loaded directly into customer vehicles to minimize physical contact and maintain social distancing. The giveaway was made possible thanks to Hy-Vee’s fruit supplier, who donated the apples in light of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In total, 380 customers received 10 apples for a donation equaling approximately 1,150 pounds.

 “It’s a privilege to partner with our longtime friends at Hy-Vee to share nutritious Stemilt apples with Hy-Vee customers during these unprecedented times,” said West Mathison, president for Stemilt.

The contribution is part of a series of donations that Hy-Vee and its suppliers are making to local communities and food banks across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News