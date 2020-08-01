Hy-Vee gives away 1,150 pounds of apples

On Thursday, Forest City Hy-Vee distributed more than 3,800 free apples during a contactless, drive-through giveaway event.
During the event, apples were loaded directly into customer vehicles to minimize physical contact and maintain social distancing. The giveaway was made possible thanks to Hy-Vee’s fruit supplier, who donated the apples in light of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In total, 380 customers received 10 apples for a donation equaling approximately 1,150 pounds.
“It’s a privilege to partner with our longtime friends at Hy-Vee to share nutritious Stemilt apples with Hy-Vee customers during these unprecedented times,” said West Mathison, president for Stemilt.
The contribution is part of a series of donations that Hy-Vee and its suppliers are making to local communities and food banks across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region during the COVID-19 pandemic.
