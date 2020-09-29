Huw Bower named president of Winnebago Outdoors

Winnebago Industries Inc., has appointed Huw Bower as president of Winnebago Outdoors, effective Oct. 12.
Bower will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe and will be based in the company’s Eden Prairie, Minnesota, office. Winnebago Industries is a growing parent company in the outdoor lifestyle products arena, with several brands in its recreational portfolio – Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar and Chris-Craft.
Bower’s primary responsibilities will include all revenue streams associated with the flagship brand, Winnebago, namely Winnebago-branded recreational and specialty vehicles. The company will also look to strategically expand the presence of the Winnebago brand in other outdoor lifestyle spaces.
Bower joins Winnebago Industries after more than 15 years in brand leadership and executive roles at Brunswick Corporation.
In addition, Brian Hazelton will be promoted to senior vice president, Winnebago-brand RVs (both motorhomes and towables), reporting directly to Huw Bower. He will be responsible for all customer-facing areas of the full-line Winnebago RV business - this will include product management, engineering, sales, marketing, and customer service. Under Hazelton’s leadership, the company will combine its currently separate Winnebago-branded motorhome and towables businesses, while retaining operations in Northern Iowa and Middlebury, Indiana. As a result of these changes, the current leader of the Winnebago-brand towables business, Scott Degnan, will be leaving the organization.
Winnebago Industries Inc., is a North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar and Chris-Craft brands.
