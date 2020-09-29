Huw Bower named president of Winnebago Outdoors

Winnebago Industries Inc., has appointed Huw Bower as president of Winnebago Outdoors, effective Oct. 12.

Bower will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe and will be based in the company’s Eden Prairie, Minnesota, office. Winnebago Industries is a growing parent company in the outdoor lifestyle products arena, with several brands in its recreational portfolio – Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar and Chris-Craft.

Bower’s primary responsibilities will include all revenue streams associated with the flagship brand, Winnebago, namely Winnebago-branded recreational and specialty vehicles. The company will also look to strategically expand the presence of the Winnebago brand in other outdoor lifestyle spaces.

Bower joins Winnebago Industries after more than 15 years in brand leadership and executive roles at Brunswick Corporation.