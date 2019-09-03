There were coach and wagon rides around the park grounds.
It was an opportunity to view the displays pf vintage and modern equipment of animal-powered equipment. Other items included a house moved by horse or mule power and an original circus wagon pulled by two teams of horses or mules.
Attendees had the opportunity to participate in demonstrations within period camps. Civil War displays and drills were held each day with an historical battle each afternoon.
There was period entertainment each day, with a Civil War period Barn Dance on Saturday evening. A Sunday morning church service with Cowboys for Christ was held.
