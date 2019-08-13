The third annual Horse and Mule event will be held at the Heritage Park of North Iowa on Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25. The park is located at 1225 Highway 69 South.
The event, billed "all things horses and mules," will include other working farm animals.
It is an opportunity to see horses and mules at work and play. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with and watch the teamsters work.
In addition, watch the fieldwork, plowing and disking at 1 p.m. each afternoon.
The horses will use ground power sweeps to perform corn shelling, corn grinding, oat threshing, sorghum pressing as well as use an operational hay press.
There will be coach and wagon rides around the park grounds.
It is also an opportunity to view the displays pf vintage and modern equipment of animal-powered equipment. Other items include a house moved by horse or mule power and an original circus wagon pulled by two teams of horses or mules.
Watch the Civil War come to life by visiting the encampments, learn what really happened.
Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in demonstrations within the period camps. Civil War displays and drills are held each day with an historical battle each afternoon.
Most of the park's museums and displays will also be open, including a working blacksmith shop.
Food vendors will also be available, so the entire family can make it a full day of fun.
There will be period entertainment each day, with a Civil War period Barn Dance at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening. A Sunday morning church service with Cowboys for Christ will be held at 9 a.m. which is open to everyone.
An open format schedule will be available each day and posted around the grounds.
Admission is $8 for a souvenir button, which is good for both days.