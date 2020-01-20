Hope for Healing sending care package off to soldier in need

Hope for Healing Ministry prepared a care package requested by a lady from Arizona for their cousin, who is 21 years old is on their third tour of duty. “Of course we said yes,” said Rachel Eggum, founder of Hope 4 Women. Hope for Healing Ministry is a program that stems from that organization.

Eggum shared that a request for donation was posted on their Facebook page.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“People have been bringing things all day,” said Eggum. “We figure if we get a boat load of stuff there are other soldiers that can use it.”

Also in the care package will be included a handmade blanket. The goal is to have the package off to the soldier by week's end.

Names of the family and soldier cannot be revealed due to the privacy policy of Hope for Healing services.

Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.