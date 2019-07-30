The Forest City law enforcement and Forest City Fire Department played a charity slow-pitch softball game on Sunday, July 21, at the Forest City High School baseball park, on the last day of Puckerbrush Days.
The game, called Hometown Heroes: Police Department vs. Fire Department, ran in the same format as Mason City’s Battle of the Badges Hockey Game and included reserve officers, state patrol, the fire department and the Division of Criminal Investigation.
According to organizers, the police department and fire department rivalry has been longstanding for several years, and is filled with “good family ribbing.”
Both teams were at an even size with more than 20 players per team.
Ryan Flickinger, associate director of admissions and director of athletic recruiting at Waldorf University, was pitcher for both the fire department and the police department teams.
The game was a completely free admission with free-will donations, with all proceeds going to the charity Families of the Fallen, which was recently founded by members of law enforcement softball teams.
In addition to the softball game, there were games for kids between the innings as well as some prizes and a silent auction that included items like the last signed memorabilia from Tree Town – a bat signed by all the 2019 Tree Town artists – and a cooler.
