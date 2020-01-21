Hometown Collections flourishing business in Forest City

Smith said that her business was seeing repeat customers, which is great and vital to staying alive and that working with the vendors had been great.

“It’s gone above and beyond,” said Smith, “and why we are expanding. We have a full classroom over there instead of trying to squeeze people in here, it’s exciting!”

Hometown Collections will also rent out their space for events such as birthday, bachelorette, or church group gatherings. They will be able to come in and choose a class offered off the shelf. Supplies for multiple classes for choice options will be available.

“In December we did a men’s shopping night at Paddler’s Tap,” said Smith, who explained that it went over so well that in Hometown Collections would hold another one on February, 13 we are doing another one for Valentines. We set up in the back room myself and several other businesses.

“Men were able to shop and we gift wrapped and if they spent $30 and we bought them a beer,” said Smith.

“It was great for us and a lot of fun for the men, and for the businesses to get a little more exposure.”