Hometown Collections flourishing business in Forest City

Hometown Collections, a local business in Forest City owned and operated by Kimberly Smith, has been opened since Nov. 1, and business is flourishing.
The store front has been popular with the community so much so that the owner has made plans to expand and is in the process of moving to a new location, which is currently under renovation.
Her customers won’t have too much of an adjustment to make when they go patron her business. It will be located across the street, stationed between Bonnie Willis Studio and Paddler’s Tap along Main Street.
Her goal is to have everything in place and relaunch her business and launch the addition of her boutique by March 1.
Smith said that prior to her storefront she has been in business for herself for 10 years. Her business has evolved from making hair bows for children to offering various handmade products, supplied by 24 different vendors.
“I was approached by people in town that knew what I did,” said Smith. “They told me they looking for something like this store, so I grabbed the idea by the reigns and ran with it.”
Smith accredits her storefront’s success to Grow Forest City Director Norma Hertzer.
“Within six weeks I managed to pull it off with huge help from her,” said Smith. “Norma was key in my finding the right space and my getting in contact with the right people.”
Smith said she had dreamed about having her own business store front for years. One that finally came true when she and her husband Jason Smith decided to relocate themselves and their eight children to Forest City. “We fell in-love with the community and the people,” said Smith. “We thought it would be a cool outlet for people to be able to sell the beautiful things they make.”
Her business would provide an option to artisans to display and sell their work rather than just having to haul them to craft shows and for the public it would provide a shopping option without having to travel and hunt down vendors.
Hometown Collections customers can also sign up for craft classes, which will offer a variety of themed classes for the public to participate in.
One upcoming class at the end of the month will be instructed by Wendy Ambroson. “She will teach people how to paint a little truck with things in the back of the truck,” said Smith.
She herself has instructed Nome-themed crafts, and Mommy and Me projects. Rhonda Sullivan has also given a class on a ladder and tea towel project.
“The Nome class was so popular that we are thinking of holding another one,” said Smith. The citizens of Forest City have really supported the store greatly. Almost more than I was hoping for.”
Smith said that her business was seeing repeat customers, which is great and vital to staying alive and that working with the vendors had been great.
“It’s gone above and beyond,” said Smith, “and why we are expanding. We have a full classroom over there instead of trying to squeeze people in here, it’s exciting!”
Hometown Collections will also rent out their space for events such as birthday, bachelorette, or church group gatherings. They will be able to come in and choose a class offered off the shelf. Supplies for multiple classes for choice options will be available.
“In December we did a men’s shopping night at Paddler’s Tap,” said Smith, who explained that it went over so well that in Hometown Collections would hold another one on February, 13 we are doing another one for Valentines. We set up in the back room myself and several other businesses.
“Men were able to shop and we gift wrapped and if they spent $30 and we bought them a beer,” said Smith.
“It was great for us and a lot of fun for the men, and for the businesses to get a little more exposure.”
The move to Forest City for her family and the support from the community has been great, according to Smith. Her husband Jason is a paramedic for Forest City and they have eight children.
“Our oldest is 15 and our youngest is one,” said Smith. “We are a little busy, but we like it. Kids are all active in a lot of activities.”
Hometown Collections Store Hours currently are: Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. 11- 3
Those interested in classes can sign up by calling 641-529-0766 or reaching out to Kimberly through Facebook Page.
Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.