The halls of Forest City High School are swelling with Indian pride this week.

Homecoming festivities are underway throughout the district, with the week officially kicking off on Monday with the Coronation of the Homecoming Court at the Boman Fine Arts Center.

During the week, dress-up days are being held -  Monday – Pro Sports Day, Tuesday — Duo Day, Wednesday — Pajama Day, Thursday — Decades Day and Friday - Spirit Day.

Thursday night is Community Night for family, friends and community members to attend. Activities begin at 6 p.m. with a grill out for $5, followed by He-Man Volleyball at 7 p.m., Powder Puff football at 8 p.m., concluding with a pep-rally and bonfire at 8:45 p.m.

On Friday, from 2:30 – 3:15 p.m., the Homecoming Parade will be held.

King and Queen Candidates and court members include:

FRESHMEN: Ellie Warren (Sam and Melissa Warren) and Ethan Johnson (Chad and Sarah Johnson.

SOPHOMORES: Abbie Segerstrom (Lowell and Kerri Segerstrom) and Reese Moore (Ryan and Katrina Moore).

JUNIORS: Kennedy Baker (Ken and Valerie Baker) and Brock Moore (Chad and Allison Moore).

SENIORS: Calvin Aberg (Brent and Robin Aberg), Drake Bang (David and Melanne Bang), Riley Helgeson (Mark and Tracy Helgeson), Josh Olson (Jesse and Melanie Olson), Levi Wood (Nate and Amy Juhl), Erin Caylor (Clay and Theresa Caylor), Lyndee Jones (Brad and Sherri Jones), Olivia Sarasio-Meyer (Daniel and Shandra Sarasio-Meyer), Abby Wirtjes (Greg and Kristi Wirtjes) and Elsa Yeager (Denise Hagen and Brad Yeager).

Homecoming activities will culminate Friday night when the Forest City Indians take on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. The game begins at 7 p.m.

Forest City students will end the Homecoming week Saturday night with a dance held at the high school from 9 – 11 p.m.

