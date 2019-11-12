{{featured_button_text}}
Shayne Hoeft

Shayne Hoeft is the first female from the Forest City City High School FFA Chapter to receive the American Farmer Degree.

Shayne Hoeft is the latest and first female Forest City High School FFA alum to receive their American Farmer Degree.

Hoeft received her degree on Saturday, Nov. 2, while attending the National FFA Convention and Expo held in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“It was an awesome experience to go and a great accomplishment in our community for FFA,” Hoeft said, “because I was the first female to ever receive her American Degree in the Forest City FFA Chapter.

Her FFA career included a Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) of showing rabbits at the Winnebago County Fair during her freshman and sophomore years of high school. She then changed her SAE to ag sales by working at Bomgaars in Forest City.

Hoeft is currently studying agriculture education at North Iowa Area Community College to become an ag teacher. She will further her education at South Dakota State University in the spring of 2020.

“My advisor at the time was Derek Straube, who is now teaching in Central Springs, he was a great motivation for my FFA career and for my future as an ag teacher. I am hoping to come back to the North Iowa area to teach agriculture.”

