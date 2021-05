The former Forest City Chamber of Commerce tractor ride has been changed to Heritage Park Tractor Cruise.

The date of the event is June 18.

Registration will start at 3 p.m. at the Heritage Park (Steel Wheel). The cruise will start at 4:30 p.m.

Call Oly Maas at 641-565-3066 with any questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0