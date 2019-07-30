{{featured_button_text}}

The annual Heritage Festival was held on Sunday, July 21, at the Heritage Park of North Iowa,  Forest City.

The event, featured grain threshing, log sawing, antique tractors, steam engines and flywheel engines.

A service was held at Beaver Creek Church.

There was also a blacksmith demonstration.

