FOREST CITY | A public hearing is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 1 on whether the city should allow convenience stores to be built in Residential/Multifamily/Other (RMO) zoning districts.
Officials are considering holding the hearing at the Emergency Services Center, which has more seating than the city council chambers.
"It's a very emotionally-charged situation," said City Councilman Karl Wooldridge after several people spoke against the proposed zoning change at the Aug. 20 council meeting.
John and Mary Farus, who own Sid's Gas & Groceries in Forest City, want to build another convenience store on the J Street and John K. Hanson corner.
The store would be located near the Boman Fine Arts Center that opens this fall, as well as the John K. and Luise V. Hanson Fieldhouse.
The proposed location for the store, which would sell gas as well as food, is within one of the four RMO zoning districts in town.
Single and multifamily homes, schools, institutions of higher learning, churches and dormitories are among the permitted uses in these districts.
A special exception would have to be added to the zoning ordinance to permit a convenience store in these districts.
Each proposed construction project that falls within a special exemption category for a zoning district must be approved individually by the city's board of adjustment.
Current special exceptions in RMO districts include nursery schools, health care facilities and publicly-owned and operated buildings.
The city council asked the city's planning and zoning commission to make a recommendation on whether convenience stories should be added to that list.
A number of residents attended the commission's Aug. 8 meeting. All spoke against the proposal.
The commission voted 3-3, with one member abstaining, to recommend the council allow convenience stores as a special exception in RMO districts.
The recommendation died due to a lack of a majority, meaning the commission did not make any recommendation to the city council, according to the minutes from the meeting.
Several of the residents who were at that meeting also came to the Aug. 20 city council meeting, including Roger Hodson.
Hodson told the council he lives right across the street "from this proposed thing."
"The last thing I want to do when I wake up in the morning is open my windows to a gas station or a convenience store across the street," he said.
Denise Hagen said she spoke to a woman who lives in a different RMO district who is also against the proposal to allow convenience stories in those areas.
"It's not just this one neighborhood that is concerned," Hagen said.
The other three RMO districts in town are located north of the Greenfield Estates mobile home park, north of Forest Plaza Assisted Living, and across from the city street shed.
Wooldridge said he is sympathetic to those who are opposed to allowing convenience stories in largely residential neighborhoods.
He said he used to live next to a convenience store and the lights from it would shine into his house at night.
However, Wooldridge said he's only received one call from a city resident opposed to the proposal, while 15 or 16 others on the west side of town have told him it's a good idea.
Councilman Dennis Zehren said the planning and zoning commission should have made a recommendation to the city council.
"It's their responsibility," he said.
Zehren said the vote might have been different if two members of the commission hadn't been absent from the Aug. 8 meeting.
He moved that the question be sent back to planning and zoning. He and Councilman Win Pehrson voted in favor of that motion, but the other five council members voted against it.
Councilman Tony Mikes then moved the city start the process for a possible change to the zoning rules to add convenience stores as a permitted use in RMO districts.
That motion was approved 5-2, with Zehren and Pehrson casting the dissenting votes.
The council is expected to approve a resolution at its next meeting to set a public hearing on the proposal for 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Emergency Services Center.
In order for the proposal to go into effect, the council needs to hold three readings on it at separate meetings and approve it all three times.
