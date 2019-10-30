The 2019 Pappapjohn Entrepreneur Gala celebrated North Iowa’s entrepreneurs on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at a special recognition event at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
Entrepreneurs and businesses across North Iowa were invited to apply for four awards categories: Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, the Innovation Award, and Business of the Year. Twelve finalists were named, and the winners were announced at the gala.
In attendance at the gala was distinguished guest Governor Kim Reynolds. The keynote address was delivered by Gary Schoeniger, co-author of “Who Owns the Ice House?”
You have free articles remaining.
Honorees included:
John K. and Luise V. Hanson were honored with the Legacy Award (posthumous). The Legacy Award recognizes an entrepreneur who has made significant contributions to North Iowa through their vision, passion, and leadership.
The award was accepted on their behalf by their children John V. Hanson and Mary Jo Boman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.