Hanson honored at Pappajohn awards

The children John V. Hanson and Mary Jo Boman.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The 2019 Pappapjohn Entrepreneur Gala celebrated North Iowa’s entrepreneurs on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at a special recognition event at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.

Entrepreneurs and businesses across North Iowa were invited to apply for four awards categories: Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, the Innovation Award, and Business of the Year. Twelve finalists were named, and the winners were announced at the gala.

In attendance at the gala was distinguished guest Governor Kim Reynolds. The keynote address was delivered by Gary Schoeniger, co-author of “Who Owns the Ice House?”

Honorees included:

John K. and Luise V. Hanson were honored with the Legacy Award (posthumous). The Legacy Award recognizes an entrepreneur who has made significant contributions to North Iowa through their vision, passion, and leadership.

The award was accepted on their behalf by their children John V. Hanson and Mary Jo Boman.

