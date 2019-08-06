{{featured_button_text}}

The Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation kicked off their annual effort to Haul Out Hunger across rural Iowa with Iowa Select Farms employees delivering more than 60,000 pounds of fresh, boneless pork loins to 120 rural food pantries.

The Immanuel Lutheran Church Pantry and Winnebago County Neighborhood Food Bank received 120 pork loins—enough to provide 2,400, 4-oz. servings of pork. Along with the fresh protein, a new Foundation program called Henry’s Heroes will bring basic childhood needs to the food pantries.

During the six days when “Haul Out Hunger” is on the road, June 17-19 and 24-26, Iowa Select Farms employees will deliver 1,022 cases of meat and 120 Henry’s Heroes packages. Each meat case contains 12 pork loins, which will provide 240,000, four-ounce servings of nutritious pork for families in need.

Henry’s Heroes items will also be included in the Foundation’s Little Free Pantries that will be established this summer across rural Iowa.

Henry’s Heroes Program brings children’s personal care items to hospitals, food pantries, and women and children’s shelters.

