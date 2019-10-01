Winnebago County Extension and Outreach, 4-H clubs, and area businesses will be sponsoring a Family Fall Festival from 2-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds in Thompson. This event is free to the public.
There will be activities for the whole family, including kid’s games and crafts, balloon animals, inflatables, horse drawn hayride, petting zoo, and much more.
You have free articles remaining.
Come for some family time together and grab a hot dog, caramel apples, and apple cider.
If you would like more information, please call the Winnebago County Extension office at 641-584-2261.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.