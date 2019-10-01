{{featured_button_text}}
Winnebago County Extension and Outreach, 4-H clubs, and area businesses will be sponsoring a Family Fall Festival from 2-4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds in Thompson. This event is free to the public.

There will be activities for the whole family, including kid’s games and crafts, balloon animals, inflatables, horse drawn hayride, petting zoo, and much more.

Come for some family time together and grab a hot dog, caramel apples, and apple cider.

If you would like more information, please call the Winnebago County Extension office at 641-584-2261.

