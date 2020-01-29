Grow Forest City merges with the Forest City Chamber of Commerce

The merge of Grow Forest City under the Forest City Chamber of Commerce will be a win-win for Grow Forest City, which exists in name only and has since its inception in 2008.

“This merge will giving Grow Forest City a permanent home and the opportunity for the work to continue along with its function,” said Grow Forest City Director Norma Hertzer. “I think it’s great. It really says that the work that I’ve been doing since I started in 2011, has value and in that respect it makes me feel good.”

As of February 1, Grow Forest City will be housed officially under the Chamber of Commerce. Its physical location will remain the same and the work in progress will continue the same, the only difference is that Grow Forest City will be under the Chamber of Commerce umbrella, which according to Hertzer was an obvious choice that was made.

Hertzer explained that Grow Forest City is designed to end every three years.

“We have to vote for it to continue and also ask for commitment from the City of Forest City to pay wages for the position,” said Hertzer, “and we have to ask for commitment from business owners in town to fund the projects underneath Grow Forest City.”

