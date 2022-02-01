Gray James of Britt will be inducted to the Iowa Rock Hall of Fame

Around the year 1973, Ron Lewerke and Jim Surat happened to be sitting next to each other in the auditorium at Britt High School. There was a speaker that day, talking about multi-track recording. It was during that assembly Jim and Ron found a “mutual attractiveness” for recording and rock music, as Lewerke would say.

That “mutual attractiveness” led to a music career that would lead their band, Gray James, to be inducted into the Iowa Rock Hall of Fame in 2022.

“We were in shock!” Lewerke said when they first got the news, “(We were) very surprised and excited.”

Gray James will play a five-song set at the induction ceremony, with a mixture of covers and original music. It will be the first time the band has gotten back together in 19 years.

Gray James started around the year 1976, in Britt. Surat and Lewerke played guitar together for about a year before Dave Lambert, bass, and Barry Samson, drummer, were included. Later on, Jay Sheahan took the place of Samson on drums.

“Our goal from the beginning was to put together a show including massive amplifiers, fog, lights, bombs, and great looking stage outfits that could rival any national act and then take that show to local and regional ballrooms and clubs” said Lewerke, lead guitarist.

Gray James took their show to high schools and proms in the area through the Fred Fenchel agency. At that time, the band was mostly playing covers of popular rock artists. Lewerke remembers Kiss being regularly covered in their sets.

“We were a conglomeration of hard rock, heavy metal and glam” Lewerke described. He stated they also had a real flair for the show.

After the band was tired of the high school circuit, they moved on. They started playing farther away, working with Marsh Productions out of Minneapolis, but the Bancroft Ballroom remained their musical “home base”, said Lewerke. Marsh Productions set them up with gigs throughout the Midwest: Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and even Canada. The band played for about five years, and the last two to three years, they were playing full-time throughout the region. About a year after working with Marsh Productions, the band was adding original material to their sets, playing covers for only half the concert.

Gray James’ lead vocalist was usually Surat, but Lewerke would take the lead a little over a quarter of the time. Both worked together to write their original music, and usually wrote the music before their lyrics. Surat eventually switched to bass, leaving Lewerke as the solo guitarist and Sheahan on drums.

During their career, they recorded original material in several studios. Gray James recorded their own CD with six original songs about 19 years ago, in 2003.

When asked about their favorite concert, Lewerke remembers the University of Northern Iowa fondly:

“We got there and there was 1,500 people. We were expecting two to three-hundred, but the place was completely full. We were on a high at that place, and people were receptive to our music.”

Gray James also opened for Black Oak Arkansas, a popular southern rock band of the 70s.

Today, Surat is living in Denver Colorado. Barry Samson went on to become a movie producer in Hollywood, and Dave Lambert currently lives in Ames. Jay Sheahan lives in Osage, and Ron Lewerke lives in Clearwater Florida. The band is excited to get back together and play again this coming Labor Day Weekend in Arnolds Park.

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

