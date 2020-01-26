Good Samaritan welcomes new team members to its facility

Good Samaritan in Forest City has introduced five new members to its team.
The hires, who were brought on board in the spring and fall of 2019, were formally introduced to the public at an open house on Jan. 16.
New administrator Anna Narkie, originally from Champlin, Minnesota, is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
“I am excited to have joined this community and be a part of a growing facility,” said Narkie. “We’ve had some new leaders join the team and we’re very excited about that, but we also have some very dedicated, long-term staff that are very committed to serving our residents and the community.”
Her goals are to be present and serve the people in and around the community.
"Making an impact in other people's lives is the reason I chose this path," Narkie said.
Karen Hagen joins the team as the director of food and nutrition. She grew up in Kiester, Minnesota, and lives near Glenville, in Minnesota.
You have free articles remaining.
“The reason that I chose Forest City is because it is a smaller facility,” said Hagen. “And being able to spend more time with the residents. My favorite part about what I do is listening to the residents share their stories.”
Karen Gabrielson, of Clear Lake, comes on board as director of nursing. She is a registered nurse with certification in dementia care.
“I have worked in long-term care my whole career of 20 years as an RN, and feel this is my calling,” said Gabrielson. “I really like the interaction with the residents, the whole nursing aspect of their care - meeting their needs, identifying and addressing their concerns and making a difference for people to assure the best possible care while they are here.”
Madison Shreckengost, of Forest City, fills two roles as director of social services and marketing director. Shreckengost is new to the area of geriatric long-term care, but is eager to make a difference.
“I am very excited to learn more about this field and the work that is involved,” said Shreckengost. “The thing I enjoy the most about working in this field is being able to care for those who worked to build the community that I live in, and being able to have a positive impact on their lives.”
Shreckengost is a graduate of Buena Vista University, with a degree in human services and a minor in psychology. She is completing a master's program in organizational leadership.
Forest City native Tanya Steele-Peterson comes on as the nurse manager and quality assurance and performance improvement coordinator.
“I know a lot of people around here, and I wanted to help out my community, since I grew up here,” said Steele-Peterson. "I like being a nurse because I like to work with people and help them feel better; I like putting a smile on the residents' faces."
Steele-Peterson has been in the industry since 2014, with prior positions in Britt and the Mason City Surgery Center.
Jesusa Christians is the Community Editor of the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune.