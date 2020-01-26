Good Samaritan welcomes new team members to its facility

“I have worked in long-term care my whole career of 20 years as an RN, and feel this is my calling,” said Gabrielson. “I really like the interaction with the residents, the whole nursing aspect of their care - meeting their needs, identifying and addressing their concerns and making a difference for people to assure the best possible care while they are here.”

Madison Shreckengost, of Forest City, fills two roles as director of social services and marketing director. Shreckengost is new to the area of geriatric long-term care, but is eager to make a difference.

“I am very excited to learn more about this field and the work that is involved,” said Shreckengost. “The thing I enjoy the most about working in this field is being able to care for those who worked to build the community that I live in, and being able to have a positive impact on their lives.”

Shreckengost is a graduate of Buena Vista University, with a degree in human services and a minor in psychology. She is completing a master's program in organizational leadership.

Forest City native Tanya Steele-Peterson comes on as the nurse manager and quality assurance and performance improvement coordinator.