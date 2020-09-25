Glenn Blaser celebrates 50 years at Winnebago

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winnebago employee Glenn Blaser celebrated 50 years of employment this month.

Blaser is the fourth Winnebago Industries employee in the company’s history to reach that level of seniority, joining Harlan Rodberg (Winnebago Motorhomes), Larry Kearney (Winnebago Motorhomes) and Devon Miller (Newmar Corporation), as the other employees to reach that distinction.

Over the years, he has held a variety of roles including extrusion press operator, Tool and Die set up operator and Senior Machine Setup Operator.

“We congratulate Glenn and admire his dedication and commitment to Winnebago throughout his 50 years of service,” said Brian Hazelton, vice president and general manager, Winnebago Motorhomes. “Glenn’s service is an inspiration to all of us and we are thrilled to welcome him into the '50 years of service' club.”

After graduating high school, Blaser was looking for a job to earn money so that he could attend college and learn the construction trade. He found employment at Winnebago and liked what he was doing so much he decided that what he was doing would make a good career for him.