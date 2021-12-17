Garner man wins $50,000 lottery

One Garner man had a whirlwind of a day Wednesday, and it wasn't the storm that blew him away.

Michael Duregger purchased a $5 Holiday Crossword ticket at Kwik Star, 150 E. U.S. Highway 18 in Garner, and claimed his $50,000 prize Wednesday at the lottery's Mason City regional office, according to a press release.

The $50,000 Holiday Crossword features 13 top prizes of $50,000. All nonwinning holiday scratch tickets can be entered into the lottery's Warehouse Dash Play It Again promotion, which awards cash prizes, and trips to Chicago for a 90-second Warehouse Dash shopping spree. For rules and complete details, visit ialottery.com

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.