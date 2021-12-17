 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by IMT
alert top story

Garner man wins $50,000 lottery

One Garner man had a whirlwind of a day Wednesday, and it wasn't the storm that blew him away.

Michael Duregger wins the lottery

$50,000 lottery winner Michael Duregger

Michael Duregger purchased a $5 Holiday Crossword ticket at Kwik Star, 150 E. U.S. Highway 18 in Garner, and claimed his $50,000 prize Wednesday at the lottery's Mason City regional office, according to a press release.

The $50,000 Holiday Crossword features 13 top prizes of $50,000. All nonwinning holiday scratch tickets can be entered into the lottery's Warehouse Dash Play It Again promotion, which awards cash prizes, and trips to Chicago for a 90-second Warehouse Dash shopping spree. For rules and complete details, visit ialottery.com

iowa-lottery

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette.  You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News