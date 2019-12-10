{{featured_button_text}}

Evan Fritz of TSB Bank in Forest City, has been named to the Iowa Bankers Association's Marketing Committee.

Fritz's responsibilities as a committee member will include participating in community outreach efforts on behalf of the banking industry, consulting on marketing and public relations programs to help Iowa banks serve the financial needs of Iowans and identifying and recommending recommend timely topics for bank marketing education and training programs.

“We’re excited to welcome Evan to our committee as a new representative from North Central Iowa,” said Tara Deering-Hansen, vice president of marketing and communications at the IBA. “The committee is comprised of bank marketers from all over the state and we’re grateful these members come together to provide valuable insight on how we can help them best serve their communities.”

