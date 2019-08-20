Morgan Fritz, Winnebago County, was awarded the $500 Iowa Bankers Association 4-H Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at the recognition ceremony held in Ames.
Fritz will be returning to Iowa State University this fall majoring in political science. She has been involved in federal legislation in the 4-H program through her involvement in the National 4-H Conference. Additionally, she has served on the State of Iowa Youth Advisory Council with Governor Terry Branstad and continued her involvement at Iowa State as a legislative ambassador.
