Heritage Park of North Iowa’s Fall Fest, JUNKAPALOOZA, will be Sept. 28 and 29, on the grounds of Heritage Park of North Iowa in Forest City, IA. Located across from Forest City Airport on County Road B-14.
This is an event for purveyors and shoppers of vintage finds, antiques and repurposed pieces, swap meet dealers, live-stock sellers, plus some of your familiar favorite home-based businesses and other various craft vendors. Also, there will be free kid activities, free trolley rides and led horse rides (free).
You have free articles remaining.
The hours are from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 and from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. Admission to this event is $3 per person, kids 12 and under are free. Admission fees go to Heritage Park of North Iowa, a non-profit organization.
If you would like more information about this event or to be a vendor, contact Dawn Arispe at 641-596-0527 or email at junkatthepark@yahoo.com.